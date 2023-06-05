Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) volume exceeds 1.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) stock priced at $8.44, up 4.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.685 and dropped to $8.395 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. AIV’s price has ranged from $5.62 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -28.30% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.83 million.

In an organization with 62 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.23, operating margin of -16.75, and the pretax margin is +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 98.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. However, in the short run, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.77. Second resistance stands at $8.87. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.19.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.23 billion, the company has a total of 148,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 190,340 K while annual income is 75,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,270 K while its latest quarter income was -8,820 K.