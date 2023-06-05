AVY (Avery Dennison Corporation) climbed 4.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $161.29, soaring 4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.50 and dropped to $161.12 before settling in for the closing price of $159.24. Within the past 52 weeks, AVY’s price has moved between $151.62 and $204.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +11.86, and the pretax margin is +11.06.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avery Dennison Corporation is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 160,876. In this transaction Director of this company sold 930 shares at a rate of $172.99, taking the stock ownership to the 15,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 5,800 for $182.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,600. This insider now owns 1,315 shares in total.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 38.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 111.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.82% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Trading Performance Indicators

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Looking closely at Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.57.

During the past 100 days, Avery Dennison Corporation’s (AVY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.63. However, in the short run, Avery Dennison Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.18. Second resistance stands at $170.03. The third major resistance level sits at $173.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $157.42.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.86 billion based on 80,728K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,039 M and income totals 757,100 K. The company made 2,065 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 121,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.