Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.55% last month.

June 02, 2023, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) trading session started at the price of $33.33, that was 4.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.20 and dropped to $32.57 before settling in for the closing price of $32.51. A 52-week range for BEAM has been $28.04 – $73.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 507 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beam Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.63 in the near term. At $35.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.97. The third support level lies at $31.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

There are 76,217K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 60,920 K while income totals -289,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,210 K while its last quarter net income were -96,460 K.