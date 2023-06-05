BTBT (Bit Digital Inc.) dropped -3.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $3.25, down -3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2895 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has traded in a range of $0.53-$3.45.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 36.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.90%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.74 million, its volume of 5.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.66.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 263.31 million has total of 82,483K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,300 K in contrast with the sum of -105,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,780 K and last quarter income was -62,650 K.