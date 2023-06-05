C3.ai Inc. (AI) kicked off at the price of $32.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $33.60, down -7.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.57 and dropped to $30.60 before settling in for the closing price of $34.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$44.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $89.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 704 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,050,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $42.09, taking the stock ownership to the 546,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $726,240. This insider now owns 185,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 23.49 million, its volume of 75.72 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.35 in the near term. At $36.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.41.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.90 billion has total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,670 K and last quarter income was -63,160 K.