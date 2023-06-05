Can Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) hike of 10.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $31.82, up 4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.205 and dropped to $31.69 before settling in for the closing price of $31.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $26.59-$40.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.20%. With a float of $425.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.62, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 100.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 401,324. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 11,071 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 71,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 4,490 for $36.16, making the entire transaction worth $162,358. This insider now owns 74,443 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

The latest stats from [Synchrony Financial, SYF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.57 million was superior to 6.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 56.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.16. The third major resistance level sits at $35.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.13. The third support level lies at $30.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.52 billion has total of 428,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,526 M in contrast with the sum of 3,016 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,851 M and last quarter income was 601,000 K.