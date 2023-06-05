Canaan Inc. (CAN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 634,880 K

June 02, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) trading session started at the price of $2.00, that was 4.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.955 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. A 52-week range for CAN has been $1.85 – $4.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -75.70%. With a float of $168.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.07 in the near term. At $2.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.90.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are 171,502K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 368.89 million. As of now, sales total 634,880 K while income totals 70,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,230 K while its last quarter net income were -84,370 K.