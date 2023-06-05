CareMax Inc. (CMAX) is 33.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 02, 2023, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) opened at $3.10, higher 16.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.57 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Price fluctuations for CMAX have ranged from $2.14 to $8.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -228.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.36 million.

In an organization with 1500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.49, operating margin of -3.48, and the pretax margin is -9.08.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CareMax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 34,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.46, taking the stock ownership to the 23,500 shares.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.6. This company achieved a net margin of -5.99 while generating a return on equity of -6.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CareMax Inc. (CMAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. However, in the short run, CareMax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. The third support level lies at $2.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Key Stats

There are currently 111,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 338.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 631,130 K according to its annual income of -37,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 172,980 K and its income totaled -82,080 K.