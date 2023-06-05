Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.54%

June 02, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $0.2998, that was 7.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.2975 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for CENN has been $0.26 – $2.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -38.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.07 million was inferior to 2.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3783, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6865. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3316. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3471. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3641. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2991, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2821. The third support level lies at $0.2666 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 77.05 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.