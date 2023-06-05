CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) kicked off at the price of $62.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.18, soaring 4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.67 and dropped to $60.94 before settling in for the closing price of $60.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CF’s price has moved between $60.08 and $119.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 286.30%. With a float of $194.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.20 million.

The firm has a total of 2700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 914,880. In this transaction Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $60.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 17,000 for $61.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,041,743. This insider now owns 24,789 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 46.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.24. The third major resistance level sits at $66.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.61.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.74 billion based on 194,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,186 M and income totals 3,346 M. The company made 2,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 560,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.