Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.89%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.18, soaring 3.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.27 and dropped to $4.1401 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CLNE’s price has moved between $3.84 and $8.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.60%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.72 million.

In an organization with 496 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of -12.44, and the pretax margin is -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 19.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.31. Second resistance stands at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. The third support level lies at $4.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 918.39 million based on 222,908K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 420,160 K and income totals -58,730 K. The company made 132,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.