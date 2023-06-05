Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) posted a 4.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) stock priced at $17.52, up 5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.16 and dropped to $17.39 before settling in for the closing price of $17.09. CRBG’s price has ranged from $14.01 to $23.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.80%. With a float of $141.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Corebridge Financial Inc. is 78.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 687,474. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $22.92, taking the stock ownership to the 37,858 shares.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.85 while generating a return on equity of 46.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corebridge Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Corebridge Financial Inc.’s (CRBG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.35 in the near term. At $18.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.81.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.08 billion, the company has a total of 648,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,679 M while annual income is 8,149 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,262 M while its latest quarter income was -459,000 K.

