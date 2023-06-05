D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) volume exceeds 5.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $1.57, up 1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has traded in a range of $0.40-$13.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.20%. With a float of $79.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 215 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.25, operating margin of -828.91, and the pretax margin is -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 11.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 357.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 196.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7292. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6767 in the near term. At $1.8233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0567.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 192.00 million has total of 127,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,170 K in contrast with the sum of -51,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 K and last quarter income was -24,610 K.