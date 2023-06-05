Search
Shaun Noe
DLocal Limited (DLO) posted a -24.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Company News

On June 02, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened at $11.15, lower -4.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.21 before settling in for the closing price of $10.95. Price fluctuations for DLO have ranged from $9.03 to $33.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $144.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 726 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.00, operating margin of +34.72, and the pretax margin is +28.71.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 11.13%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.94 while generating a return on equity of 31.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Looking closely at DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.40. However, in the short run, DLocal Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.03. Second resistance stands at $11.60. The third major resistance level sits at $12.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.07.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

There are currently 296,165K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 418,930 K according to its annual income of 108,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,290 K and its income totaled 35,440 K.

