Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is expecting -26.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $2.31, up 7.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has traded in a range of $1.35-$16.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 47,988. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,099,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $42,622. This insider now owns 2,148,216 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.44. Second resistance stands at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.12.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 316.51 million has total of 141,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,880 K in contrast with the sum of -78,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,420 K and last quarter income was -31,170 K.