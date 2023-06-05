Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.31%

On June 02, 2023, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) opened at $11.46, higher 5.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.03 and dropped to $11.46 before settling in for the closing price of $11.34. Price fluctuations for ZGN have ranged from $9.54 to $13.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.10% at the time writing. With a float of $55.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6030 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.83, operating margin of +9.67, and the pretax margin is +6.77.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 76.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.19 in the near term. At $12.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.26. The third support level lies at $11.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Key Stats

There are currently 242,803K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,588 M according to its annual income of 54,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,539 M and its income totaled -162,890 K.