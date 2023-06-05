Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.2 million

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $6.19, down -3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.248 and dropped to $5.60 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has traded in a range of $1.98-$6.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -687.40%. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.11, operating margin of -164.73, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 28,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 251,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc sold 83,332 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $442,493. This insider now owns 2,640,558 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 90.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.58. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.96.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 912.80 million has total of 148,429K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,200 K in contrast with the sum of -86,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,580 K and last quarter income was -28,610 K.