eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is expecting 29.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $15.83, up 3.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.189 and dropped to $15.61 before settling in for the closing price of $15.53. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has traded in a range of $9.96-$18.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 96.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.80%. With a float of $75.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2016 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of +0.12, and the pretax margin is +0.10.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 48.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 822,528. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 27,044,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 40,768 for $12.69, making the entire transaction worth $517,395. This insider now owns 27,104,043 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 70.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.26 in the near term. At $16.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.10.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.38 billion has total of 153,442K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,598 M in contrast with the sum of 15,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 850,620 K and last quarter income was 1,450 K.