GeoPark Limited (GPRK) average volume reaches $165.27K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $9.74, up 4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.02 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has traded in a range of $9.11-$18.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 26.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 276.80%. With a float of $43.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 482 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.04, operating margin of +49.40, and the pretax margin is +37.63.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of GeoPark Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.38 while generating a return on equity of 836.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoPark Limited’s (GPRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

Looking closely at GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, GeoPark Limited’s (GPRK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.93. However, in the short run, GeoPark Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.06. Second resistance stands at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.32.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 546.58 million has total of 57,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,050 M in contrast with the sum of 224,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 182,450 K and last quarter income was 26,260 K.