Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is expecting -15.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 02, 2023, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) opened at $4.87, higher 5.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.87 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Price fluctuations for GPMT have ranged from $3.97 to $11.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 12.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -184.90% at the time writing. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.28, operating margin of +49.57, and the pretax margin is -19.42.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -19.43 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Looking closely at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. However, in the short run, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.22. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.72.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 247.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,730 K according to its annual income of -40,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,910 K and its income totaled -33,830 K.

