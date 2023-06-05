Search
Steve Mayer
Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) last year’s performance of -51.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) stock priced at $4.76, up 4.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.89 and dropped to $4.75 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. TV’s price has ranged from $4.38 to $10.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -370.00%. With a float of $557.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $557.04 million.

The firm has a total of 36807 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -370.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -35.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.98. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.65.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.66 billion, the company has a total of 564,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,754 M while annual income is 2,222 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 992,650 K while its latest quarter income was -42,280 K.

