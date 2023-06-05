Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) average volume reaches $4.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $4.75, down -3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.80 and dropped to $4.60 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has traded in a range of $1.93-$5.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37609 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.22 million, its volume of 3.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.75 in the near term. At $4.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.35.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.98 billion has total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,806 M in contrast with the sum of -69,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,998 M and last quarter income was 77,857 K.