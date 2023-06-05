Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 20 Days SMA touches -4.47%: The odds favor the bear

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.56, soaring 3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.505 before settling in for the closing price of $13.46. Within the past 52 weeks, HCSG’s price has moved between $11.55 and $18.74.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.90%. With a float of $73.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 35700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.36, operating margin of +2.62, and the pretax margin is +2.67.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 97.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 12,753. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 951 shares at a rate of $13.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,644 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.05 while generating a return on equity of 7.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (HCSG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.09 in the near term. At $14.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.18.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 998.76 million based on 74,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,690 M and income totals 34,630 K. The company made 417,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.