Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is -0.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 02, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 8.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.725 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. A 52-week range for HYLN has been $1.22 – $4.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.80%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 135.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.19 million was superior to 1.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6086. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5667. The third support level lies at $1.5233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are 180,829K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 283.89 million. As of now, sales total 2,110 K while income totals -153,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 310 K while its last quarter net income were -28,830 K.