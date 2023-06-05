Investors finally get a glimpse of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) volume hitting the figure of 3.31 million.

June 02, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) trading session started at the price of $0.80, that was 4.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.684 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. A 52-week range for CLEU has been $0.50 – $1.67.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 24.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

In an organization with 257 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 55.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8709. However, in the short run, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8187. Second resistance stands at $0.8673. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6353. The third support level lies at $0.5867 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are 31,598K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.40 million. As of now, sales total 11,600 K while income totals -1,690 K.