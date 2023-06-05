Investors finally get a glimpse of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) volume hitting the figure of 3.45 million.

June 02, 2023, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) trading session started at the price of $58.00, that was 3.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.915 and dropped to $57.25 before settling in for the closing price of $56.91. A 52-week range for OKE has been $50.50 – $71.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.60%. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2966 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ONEOK Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

The latest stats from [ONEOK Inc., OKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.56 million was superior to 2.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.97. The third major resistance level sits at $61.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.64. The third support level lies at $56.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

There are 447,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.46 billion. As of now, sales total 22,387 M while income totals 1,722 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,521 M while its last quarter net income were 1,049 M.