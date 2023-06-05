Investors finally get a glimpse of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

On June 02, 2023, TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) opened at $11.75, higher 3.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.125 and dropped to $11.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.70. Price fluctuations for TFSL have ranged from $11.05 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.10% at the time writing. With a float of $278.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1025 employees.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TFS Financial Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 119,236. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.92, taking the stock ownership to the 114,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $11.83, making the entire transaction worth $17,745. This insider now owns 19,725 shares in total.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, TFS Financial Corporation’s (TFSL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.27 in the near term. At $12.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.54. The third support level lies at $11.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Key Stats

There are currently 280,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 433,140 K according to its annual income of 74,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 152,880 K and its income totaled 15,910 K.