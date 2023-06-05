Investors finally get a glimpse of Urban Edge Properties (UE) volume hitting the figure of 0.77 million.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.56, soaring 4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.98 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $13.33. Within the past 52 weeks, UE’s price has moved between $12.91 and $18.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.91, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Urban Edge Properties is 3.31%, while institutional ownership is 101.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 316,660. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +11.60 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

The latest stats from [Urban Edge Properties, UE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.29. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. The third support level lies at $13.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 117,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 397,940 K and income totals 46,170 K. The company made 99,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.