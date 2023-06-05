Investors must take note of Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) performance last week, which was -11.02%.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) stock priced at $0.71, down -16.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. HLTH’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -322.40%. With a float of $126.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1515 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.75, operating margin of -42.12, and the pretax margin is -42.15.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 88,334. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 29,269 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $71,958. This insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -40.14 while generating a return on equity of -30.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cue Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Looking closely at Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1321, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4430. However, in the short run, Cue Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6800. Second resistance stands at $0.7600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4200.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.40 million, the company has a total of 151,619K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 483,480 K while annual income is -194,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,770 K while its latest quarter income was -94,200 K.