Investors must take note of Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) performance last week, which was 0.67%.

On June 02, 2023, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $3.02, higher 1.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.06 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.19 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.10% at the time writing. With a float of $2.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11934 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 30.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.05 in the near term. At $3.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,747,115K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,433 M according to its annual income of -1,683 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 525,000 K and its income totaled -244,000 K.