Investors must take note of Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) performance last week, which was 51.35%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $6.47, up 15.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.35 and dropped to $6.3909 before settling in for the closing price of $6.30. Over the past 52 weeks, JFIN has traded in a range of $1.67-$6.47.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 150.90%. With a float of $26.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.44 million.

In an organization with 796 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.49, operating margin of +36.13, and the pretax margin is +40.58.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Jiayin Group Inc. is 1.52%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +36.06 while generating a return on equity of 191.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. However, in the short run, Jiayin Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.62. Second resistance stands at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. The third support level lies at $5.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 336.63 million has total of 53,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 474,310 K in contrast with the sum of 171,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,790 K and last quarter income was 75,420 K.