Investors must take note of VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) performance last week, which was 17.39%.

On June 02, 2023, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) opened at $0.243, higher 10.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2987 and dropped to $0.2212 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for VQS have ranged from $0.18 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 31.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.65 million.

In an organization with 483 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.55, operating margin of -26.62, and the pretax margin is -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.75%, while institutional ownership is 8.08%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2997, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4208. However, in the short run, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3054. Second resistance stands at $0.3408. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3829. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1858. The third support level lies at $0.1504 if the price breaches the second support level.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

There are currently 34,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,840 K according to its annual income of -8,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,050 K and its income totaled -3,460 K.