JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.91 million

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) stock priced at $139.56, up 2.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.48 and dropped to $139.34 before settling in for the closing price of $137.58. JPM’s price has ranged from $101.28 to $144.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.97 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 296877 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 173,836. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 1,241 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 43,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 16,766 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,263,462. This insider now owns 195,356 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $4.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.33% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.78 million, its volume of 11.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 81.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $141.52 in the near term. At $142.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $143.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 402.05 billion, the company has a total of 2,922,288K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,792 M while annual income is 37,676 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,642 M while its latest quarter income was 12,622 M.