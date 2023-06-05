Search
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 929,300 K

June 02, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) trading session started at the price of $4.89, that was -0.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.95 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $4.89. A 52-week range for KGC has been $3.00 – $5.57.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -86.10%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +10.08, and the pretax margin is +3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kinross Gold Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.93 in the near term. At $5.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

There are 1,227,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.94 billion. As of now, sales total 3,455 M while income totals -605,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 929,300 K while its last quarter net income were 90,200 K.

