Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Last month’s performance of -0.88% for The Macerich Company (MAC) is certainly impressive

Markets

On June 02, 2023, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) opened at $9.73, higher 7.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.255 and dropped to $9.69 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. Price fluctuations for MAC have ranged from $7.38 to $14.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -559.70% at the time writing. With a float of $206.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 650 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.56, operating margin of +14.65, and the pretax margin is -8.40.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 25,302. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s EVP, Business Development bought 10,000 for $7.58, making the entire transaction worth $75,750. This insider now owns 46,924 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.80 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -559.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Macerich Company (MAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

The latest stats from [The Macerich Company, MAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was inferior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.60. The third major resistance level sits at $10.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.47. The third support level lies at $9.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

There are currently 215,095K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 859,160 K according to its annual income of -66,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 214,850 K and its income totaled -58,730 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A look at Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $0.87, up 10.40% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Medtronic plc (MDT) volume hitting the figure of 6.06 million.

Steve Mayer -
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $83.15, up 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) volume exceeds 10.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.13, soaring 1.00% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.