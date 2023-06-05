Last month’s performance of 13.04% for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is certainly impressive

June 02, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) trading session started at the price of $15.00, that was -0.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.07 and dropped to $14.45 before settling in for the closing price of $14.58. A 52-week range for RIVN has been $11.68 – $40.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

In an organization with 14122 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 452,764. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 30,798 shares at a rate of $14.70, taking the stock ownership to the 106,204 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,902 for $20.78, making the entire transaction worth $60,304. This insider now owns 72,902 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 30.27 million. That was better than the volume of 28.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.01. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.88. Second resistance stands at $15.29. The third major resistance level sits at $15.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.05. The third support level lies at $13.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are 920,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.70 billion. As of now, sales total 1,658 M while income totals -6,752 M. Its latest quarter income was 661,000 K while its last quarter net income were -1,349 M.