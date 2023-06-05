Last month’s performance of -13.19% for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is certainly impressive

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.91, soaring 4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.84 and dropped to $28.72 before settling in for the closing price of $28.22. Within the past 52 weeks, JXN’s price has moved between $23.56 and $49.60.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 20.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.60%. With a float of $70.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2975 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 4,408. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150 shares at a rate of $29.39, taking the stock ownership to the 19,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $30.46, making the entire transaction worth $91,380. This insider now owns 21,119 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.87) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.78, a number that is poised to hit 3.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.06 in the near term. At $30.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.27. The third support level lies at $27.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.33 billion based on 82,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,551 M and income totals 5,697 M. The company made -291,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -710,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.