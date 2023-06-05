Last month’s performance of -27.55% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $0.575, up 1.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5838 and dropped to $0.561 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. INO’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -24.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of -2672.64, and the pretax margin is -2705.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 6,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,833 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 910,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 11,668 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $14,935. This insider now owns 904,291 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2726.67 while generating a return on equity of -89.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) saw its 5-day average volume 7.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5341. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5881 in the near term. At $0.5974, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6109. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5518. The third support level lies at $0.5425 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 150.28 million, the company has a total of 262,740K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,260 K while annual income is -279,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110 K while its latest quarter income was -40,650 K.