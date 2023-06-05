Last month’s performance of -30.68% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is certainly impressive

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $3.67, up 7.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has traded in a range of $2.43-$9.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 12.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.20%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.17, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 10,530. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.51, taking the stock ownership to the 192,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s SVP, High Purity Cellulose bought 10,000 for $3.65, making the entire transaction worth $36,500. This insider now owns 89,595 shares in total.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

The latest stats from [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. The third support level lies at $3.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 227.29 million has total of 65,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,717 M in contrast with the sum of -14,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 466,760 K and last quarter income was 1,610 K.