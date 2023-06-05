Last month’s performance of -5.94% for International Paper Company (IP) is certainly impressive

On June 02, 2023, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) opened at $29.59, higher 4.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.66 and dropped to $29.545 before settling in for the closing price of $29.17. Price fluctuations for IP have ranged from $29.00 to $48.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.50% at the time writing. With a float of $346.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.30 million.

In an organization with 39000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.40, operating margin of +8.17, and the pretax margin is +7.14.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 60,273. In this transaction SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of this company sold 1,705 shares at a rate of $35.35, taking the stock ownership to the 1,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 85,000 for $34.58, making the entire transaction worth $2,938,960. This insider now owns 143,000 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.23 while generating a return on equity of 19.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Paper Company (IP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.22 million. That was better than the volume of 3.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.79. However, in the short run, International Paper Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.84. Second resistance stands at $31.31. The third major resistance level sits at $31.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.08. The third support level lies at $28.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

There are currently 347,057K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,161 M according to its annual income of 1,504 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,020 M and its income totaled 172,000 K.