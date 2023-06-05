Last month’s performance of 52.86% for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is certainly impressive

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.90, soaring 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.1235 and dropped to $9.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. Within the past 52 weeks, ARLO’s price has moved between $2.93 and $9.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.10%. With a float of $85.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 343 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -11.23, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 362,691. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 37,085 shares at a rate of $9.78, taking the stock ownership to the 696,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,672 for $8.94, making the entire transaction worth $14,948. This insider now owns 228,744 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11.55 while generating a return on equity of -56.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

The latest stats from [Arlo Technologies Inc., ARLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.23. The third support level lies at $8.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 881.69 million based on 91,842K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 490,410 K and income totals -56,630 K. The company made 111,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.