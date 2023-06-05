Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) volume exceeds 0.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock priced at $79.03, up 3.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.60 and dropped to $79.03 before settling in for the closing price of $78.47. LDOS’s price has ranged from $76.58 to $110.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.70%. With a float of $135.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +7.88, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 496,502. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 6,300 shares at a rate of $78.81, taking the stock ownership to the 6,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,618 for $78.71, making the entire transaction worth $206,061. This insider now owns 11,352 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 15.95.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.55% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 1.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.38 in the near term. At $83.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.24.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.76 billion, the company has a total of 137,167K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,396 M while annual income is 693,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,699 M while its latest quarter income was 164,000 K.