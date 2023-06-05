Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.1476, up 10.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.165 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 526 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 4.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4903, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.5597. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1717 in the near term. At $0.1833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1117.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.50 million, the company has a total of 23,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.