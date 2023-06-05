Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) kicked off at the price of $0.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 02, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.172, higher 8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.199 and dropped to $0.172 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.16 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 202.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -495.20% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.52 million.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -495.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 21.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1889, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2055. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2158. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2325. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1785, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1618. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1515.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 60,945K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,980 K according to its annual income of -11,070 K.