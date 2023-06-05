Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,281 M

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) stock priced at $8.55, up 5.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.46 before settling in for the closing price of $8.46. MERC’s price has ranged from $8.38 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 14.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.90%. With a float of $40.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3320 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.84, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +15.14.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 196,024. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $16.34, taking the stock ownership to the 10,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.01, making the entire transaction worth $170,100. This insider now owns 67,393 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.83 while generating a return on equity of 32.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mercer International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc.’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.15 in the near term. At $9.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.07.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 561.97 million, the company has a total of 66,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,281 M while annual income is 247,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 522,670 K while its latest quarter income was -30,580 K.