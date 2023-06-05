Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.46%

Analyst Insights

June 02, 2023, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was 4.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.3707 and dropped to $4.21 before settling in for the closing price of $4.08. A 52-week range for BZUN has been $3.41 – $12.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -250.80%. With a float of $54.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7588 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.15, operating margin of -0.58, and the pretax margin is -6.91.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.80 while generating a return on equity of -14.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.46% during the next five years compared to -38.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Looking closely at Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. However, in the short run, Baozun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.04.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Key Stats

There are 58,801K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 241.99 million. As of now, sales total 1,218 M while income totals -94,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 274,890 K while its last quarter net income were -12,170 K.

