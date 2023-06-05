No matter how cynical the overall market is, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.09%

June 02, 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) trading session started at the price of $105.16, that was 2.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.13 and dropped to $104.53 before settling in for the closing price of $103.36. A 52-week range for XOM has been $80.69 – $119.92.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.40%. With a float of $4.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 62000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 290,288. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $116.11, taking the stock ownership to the 29,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Vice President sold 2,500 for $115.50, making the entire transaction worth $288,750. This insider now owns 31,772 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.59) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.74% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exxon Mobil Corporation, XOM], we can find that recorded value of 15.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.07. The third major resistance level sits at $108.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

There are 4,042,985K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 417.88 billion. As of now, sales total 413,680 M while income totals 55,740 M. Its latest quarter income was 86,564 M while its last quarter net income were 11,430 M.