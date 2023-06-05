Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) performance over the last week is recorded -3.75%

On June 02, 2023, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) opened at $4.71, higher 5.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. Price fluctuations for HUDI have ranged from $2.60 to $192.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 360 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.58, operating margin of +3.82, and the pretax margin is +2.78.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is 70.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

The latest stats from [Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., HUDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 295.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Key Stats

There are currently 14,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,370 K according to its annual income of 1,920 K.

