No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) performance over the last week is recorded 7.11%

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $0.04, up 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0454 and dropped to $0.04 before settling in for the closing price of $0.04. Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has traded in a range of $0.02-$0.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 470.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 47.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 48.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0623, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2138. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0461. Second resistance stands at $0.0484. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0515. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0407, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0376. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0353.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.07 million has total of 787,022K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,940 K in contrast with the sum of -260,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,070 K and last quarter income was -157,000 K.