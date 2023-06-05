No matter how cynical the overall market is Innodata Inc. (INOD) performance over the last week is recorded 17.18%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.78, soaring 7.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.57 and dropped to $10.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.63. Within the past 52 weeks, INOD’s price has moved between $2.78 and $11.89.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 5.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -596.50%. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.46 million.

In an organization with 4205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 1,597,332. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 141,859 shares at a rate of $11.26, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Director sold 59,010 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $684,516. This insider now owns 1,131,457 shares in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Innodata Inc. (INOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.09. However, in the short run, Innodata Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.80. Second resistance stands at $12.21. The third major resistance level sits at $12.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.70.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 292.95 million based on 27,550K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,000 K and income totals -11,940 K. The company made 18,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.